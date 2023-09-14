Wiregrass Gives Back
Midland City man sentenced for molesting child

Booking photo from Dale County Jail
Booking photo from Dale County Jail(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Midland City man will serve a mandatory three-year sentence following his guilty plea this week to sexually abusing a child under 12 years old.

Court records reveal that Donnell Carroll pleaded guilty on Monday and received the split sentence order by Dale County Circuit Judge Kimberly Crawford.

An indictment shows the crime occurred November 6, 2022, when Carroll was 58 years old.

Further details of the crime are not revealed in public records and police investigators usually limit information released in child sex crimes.

Upon his prison release, Carroll will be placed on probation for another three years.

