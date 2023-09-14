Midland City man sentenced for molesting child

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Midland City man will serve a mandatory three-year sentence following his guilty plea this week to sexually abusing a child under 12 years old.

Court records reveal that Donnell Carroll pleaded guilty on Monday and received the split sentence order by Dale County Circuit Judge Kimberly Crawford.

An indictment shows the crime occurred November 6, 2022, when Carroll was 58 years old.

Further details of the crime are not revealed in public records and police investigators usually limit information released in child sex crimes.

Upon his prison release, Carroll will be placed on probation for another three years.

