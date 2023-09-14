Wiregrass Gives Back
Lady Weevils dominate in mid-week match against LBW

Weevils welcome Saints to town(WTVY)
By Briana Jones
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s never easy to stay undefeated but the Lady Weevils of the Enterprise State volleyball team aren’t going out easy. Wednesday, the team welcomed the LBW saints to town.

Enterprise State won three sets out of four moving to 11-0. The team is averaging 9 kills per set and hitting %.228.

They top that off with 9 assists per set, and 12 digs per set. ESCC faces Coastal-Alabama South up next.

