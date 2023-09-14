Lady Weevils dominate in mid-week match against LBW

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s never easy to stay undefeated but the Lady Weevils of the Enterprise State volleyball team aren’t going out easy. Wednesday, the team welcomed the LBW saints to town.

Enterprise State won three sets out of four moving to 11-0. The team is averaging 9 kills per set and hitting %.228.

They top that off with 9 assists per set, and 12 digs per set. ESCC faces Coastal-Alabama South up next.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.