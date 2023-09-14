Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Four sentenced for meth trafficking in Washington County

Deputies say the individuals were responsible for distributing multiple pounds of meth...
Deputies say the individuals were responsible for distributing multiple pounds of meth throughout the county and surrounding areas.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Four Washington County residents have been sentenced after they were found guilty of trafficking meth.

In 2019, Washington County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force began an investigation around the sale and distribution of meth in the county, spanning across Georgia and Alabama.

Officials say this investigation resulted in the seizure of over 50 kilos of meth.

A federal Pensacola judge found all defendants involved in a large-scale trafficking organization residing in Washington County guilty.

Ashley Michelle Zurica, 43, of Caryville was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.

Ashley Elliot Brown, 41, of Caryville, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

Donald Eugene Skipper, 55, of Chipley, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

William Keith Carter, 52, of Wausau, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

Deputies say the individuals were responsible for distributing multiple pounds of meth throughout the county and surrounding areas.

WCSO also reported a main source of supply had been identified and arrested in Alabama. Eddie Wayne Hutto of Hartford received a 20-year federal sentence.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Person found dead at Enterprise Walmart identified
The suspect has been identified in the Wednesday morning chase turned wreck.
Police pursuit ends after four cars struck, suspect flees
One man died while driving along a Dothan street on Tuesday.
Man murdered as he drove along Dothan street
31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Prosecuting, defense attorneys spar in Townes murder trial
Jacoiah Deshawn Harrell
Suspect in Dothan capital murder case captured

Latest News

Jason Starr (L) leaves federal court in Montgomery on September 12, 2023, during his...
“He owes me,” Darin Starr said of brother following their murder arrests
Bring your favorite fruit, a lawn chair, and positive energy to the Dothan Black Vegan...
Talking Dothan Black Vegan Connection event
Booking photo from Dale County Jail
Midland City man sentenced for molesting child
Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service