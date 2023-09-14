Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan city schools encouraging healthy habits through grant

The FFVP is a federally assisted program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that provides free fresh fruits and vegetables to children at eligible elementary schools during the school day(Cabarrus County Schools)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan city schools is promoting healthy choices all year round thanks to a grant for produce.

Six Dothan schools have over $170,000 to expand students palettes. Dionne Blair, the principal at Selma Street Elementary said healthy habits are apart of the schools curriculum.

The school wants students to be healthy and they want to prevent obesity. One in five children are are obese, according to last years report from the CDC. All students are encouraged to expand their horizons by trying things they normally wouldn’t eat.

The options range from grapes to plums--from carrots to sweet potatoes. Through the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, Dothan city schools serve students a fruit or vegetable twice a week outside of lunch or breakfast.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to pair what all students are learning within the physical education program and also just to be open to trying new things,” Blair said. “New fruits and new vegetables.”

The fresh fruit and vegetable program was created by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to battle obesity through education. Other school districts can apply for the grant.

Schools with a high rate participates in free lunch programs are prioritized. Though the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program is with the USDA, the states are given the money to distribute to schools.

