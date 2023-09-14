Wiregrass Gives Back
Dogs just want to have fun! Water World opening park for pups

A furry friend enjoying a "pup-sicle."
By Cailey Wright
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The days of summer vacation might be over for kids at school, but the dogs still get a chance to play because the annual Water World Doggy Dip is quickly approaching.

Doggie Dip is happening this Saturday. The wave pool will be turned off for the pups to play.

If your dog is a little more shy, the Kids Cove will also be open. For dogs and humans alike, there will be vendors selling treats.

The cost of admission is $12 and it’s all going to charity. The money will be donated to Dothan Animal Shelter, Angel Paws, and the Wiregrass Spay and Neuter Alliance.

Water World tells us that they were able to divide thousands of dollars among the organizations last year.

“All the money that we make is divided into thirds and given to those three organizations,” Kelly Stakelum, the Aquatics Manager for the city of Dothan, said. “The numbers have increased each year so we are really excited with the community’s response.”

This is Water World’s third year hosting this event. The puppy play time gets started at 9:00a.m. and will run until noon.

