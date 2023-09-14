Carroll High School’s work-based learning program

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Juniors and Seniors at Carroll High School are getting a chance to gain work experience and earn money.

The work-based learning program at Carroll teaches students the skills necessary to be a good employee candidate. Students can work in a range of industries while still getting credit toward their high school diploma.

Audrey Powell is over the program and said it has great benefits for students and employers. Last year, according to Powell, 22 students in the program worked a total of over 6,000 hours and earned $62,000 to help boost the local economy. Students learn anything from how to build a resume to soft skills in addition to the on-the-job training they get.

The program also helps foster relationships between over 20 different businesses that work with the program and students. These connections can help students in the long run according to Powell.

As for the requirement, students have to be in good academic standing to be in the program, where they will complete 140 hours of work each semester.

Some of the companies working with the work-based learning program are Hardees, Vinson Plumbing and Electric, Mason and Grace Boutique, and 16 other companies.

Any other companies interested in hiring students can email Audrey Powell at Apowell@ozarkcityschools.net.

