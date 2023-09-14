Bright Athletes: Kayla Dyson

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Kayla Dyson is as busy as you can get as a student athlete. She cheers and plays basketball for the Abbeville Christian Generals. On top of that, she’s the SGA president, in key club, beta club and is co-editor of the yearbook.

“Kayla is just like when you think of a student athlete that is totally like Kayla would be in the dictionary as that,” said ACA cheer coach Kamry Bell. “She works hard. She’s a great leader on both her cheerleading team and basketball team, and she’s a great person in the classroom. She’s just truly a joy to coach.”

Kayla said one thing is able to keep her focus and excel in everything she does.

“I’m in my Bible a lot and praying to God so he really helps me a lot and I’d say like growing my relationship with him has helped me a lot more academically and also spiritually and along with sports, athletically,” said Kayla.

Kayla has been cheering as long as she could form sentences.

“The sisterhood that I build in cheer so being with the girls really just it takes my mind off everything outside cheer practice, it’s like a relief and like just some somewhere I can be without like worrying about what’s going on outside of cheer,” she continued.

While cheer has been in her blood for so long, she found a new love that’s just as fun for her, basketball, where she’s captured two state titles for the Generals.

“It just came really naturally to me and so again, being with like building a sisterhood with all my other girls that I play with is what just keeps me in it.

Kayla already has her plans for post high school life.

“I want to go into physical therapy. I’ll probably start off at Wallace Community College in Dothan and then transfer to the University of South Alabama.

