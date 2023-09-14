Wiregrass Gives Back
Abbeville Elementary School partners with the local community for the backpack program

Abbeville Elementary is partnering with the community to provide food for students over the weekend.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville Elementary School is partnering with the community to provide food for students over the weekend.

The backpack program, started by Boby and Melba Lisenby as a way for the community to support students, gives away 100 backpacks stuffed with food.

Jada Williams, a 5th grade teacher at Abbeville Elementary, says the program will have a great impact on students and the fight toward ending childhood hunger.

“They don’t have to look for anything to eat over the weekend,” Williams said when discussing the program.

Javen, Williams’s brother, is over the program and hopes to see the number of backpacks increase in the coming year.

Food donations to the program can be dropped off at Abbeville United Methodist church.

