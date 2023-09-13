Wiregrass Gives Back
UPDATE: Law enforcement believes escaped inmate has fled the Gulf Shores area

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
UPDATE: Gulf Shores PD said they are no longer searching for Bates in the Gulf Shores area.

Authorities said they believe Bates had an accomplice and has fled the area.

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is on the lookout for an inmate who escaped Wednesday, Sept. 13, from a job location in Gulf Shores.

Authorities said Christopher Ivy Bates, 34, left from an assigned job location this morning.

Bates was last seen in the area of County Road 8. GSPD said he discarded his inmate clothing and was dressed in only his underwear and a white T-Shirt, according to the Gulf Shores Police Department, which is assisting ADOC. Bates also may have stolen a bicycle, police said.

Bates is 5 feet, 4 inches, weighs 144 pounds, and black hair and brown eyes. He a multiple tattoo and gold teeth, authorities said.

Bates, who was sentenced in 2015 for 20 years for first-degree robbery, was incarcerated at the Loxley Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center.

According to jail records, Bates has been in and out of Mobile County Metro Jail for the past 15 years. His last known address was listed on East Barkley Drive in Mobile, jail records show.

Anyone who has seen Bates or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact ADOC at 800-831-8825. In addition, anyone with information or video doorbell or similar footage of Bates in the area is encouraged to contact the Gulf Shores Police Department at 251-968-2431.

