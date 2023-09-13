Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Third grader uses birthday money to help special education classes

A little girl from Prattville, Alabama, donated her birthday money to help fellow students.
By Julia Avant and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A little girl in Alabama used her birthday money to help others, WSFA reports.

Her simple act of kindness is getting a lot of attention, and it is an example of how all of us can do something to help others.

Libby Barrett is in third grade at Prattville Elementary School, and she just turned 8 years old. Typically, kids want new toys to celebrate their birthdays, but when Libby was given $550, she chose to give it away.

“I really wanted these kids in this class to be really happy,” Libby said.

She used all her birthday money to help students in her school’s special education program. She bought new toys, bean bags, cleaning supplies and a new alphabet rug.

“We were excited because we don’t have the mats and stuff, so the rugs really help,” said teacher Cheryl Davis.

Libby shared the happiness with her class, too. Both classes played together and chanted as one big family.

“The way that they were bonding with my class, that’s just making my heart fill up with joy,” Libby said.

Libby’s parents said they are blown away with their daughter’s decision. They said they even learned a valuable lesson.

“There’s a lesson not just for that generation, but our generation in all this. If 8-year-olds can think this way, why can’t we think this way? Why can’t 40-somethings and 50-somethings think this way?” said her father Will Barrett.

This isn’t the first time Libby has given back. Her father said she has been donating her birthday money since she was 5 years old.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 2 Player of the Week nominees
Jacoiah Deshawn Harrell
Suspect in Dothan capital murder case captured
Enterprise Police Department
Police: Body found in Enterprise Wal-Mart parking lot
Marianna/Blountstown
Update on incident at Blountstown-Marianna football game
Charles Jones and Dezarae Wiggins of Clio, Alabama, have been arrested and charged with Theft...
Brundidge woman sentenced for auto business arson

Latest News

A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm...
Toll from devastating floods in Libyan city passes 5,100 dead, authorities struggle to get in aid
In this satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee turns north on path that will take it past Bermuda as it aims for Atlantic Canada
Satellite images of Derna before and after the floods show the devastation. (Source: Planet...
Satellite images show before-after of flood in Libya (no sound)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin at a Far East spaceport