Starbucks releases new Halloween-themed cups

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Halloween is still seven weeks away, but a lot of businesses are already cashing in on spooky season enthusiasm.

Many retailers are releasing Halloween merchandise as early as July.

Starbucks is one such company jumping on the “Boo” bandwagon.

The coffee giant is out with this year’s Halloween drinkware lineup. It includes new tumblers, cold cups, mugs and more.

The drinkware hits shelves this month at participating U.S. locations for a limited time and while supplies last.

The items range in price from $14.95 to $29.95.

