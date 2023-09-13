Some Scattered Afternoon Storms

SYNOPSIS – Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the Wiregrass over the next couple of days, then drier air will drop rain chances and have our mornings feeling much more comfortable by the end of the weekend and into early next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 93°. Winds W to NW at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds N at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 89° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 91° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 91°

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Lee has just about completed its northward turn as a category 3 hurricane this morning. It will gradually lose strength over colder waters to the north through the remainder of the week and into the weekend. High surf and rip currents are possible along the Atlantic coast and in Bermuda, while heavy rain and gusty winds will also be possible in Bermuda, along the northeast, and into Nova Scotia. Hurricane Margot is still a category 1 storm. It will very slowly weaken as it nearly stalls out over the north-central Atlantic into the weekend.

