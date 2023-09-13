Wiregrass Gives Back
Sara Starr’s neighbor heard motorcycle around her home

Prosecutors believe Darin Starr rode a bike to kill his sister-in-law in a murder-for-hire deal with his brother.
Jason Starr (L) leaves federal court in Montgomery on September 12, 2023, during his murder-for-hire trial.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A man who lived near schoolteacher Sara Starr testified that he heard a motorcycle leaving the area of her home nine days before her murder, with prosecutors insinuating that her brother-in-law rode that bike.

They believe that is about when he arrived in Alabama to shoot Ms Starr, having been paid by his brother Jason Starr to murder Jason’s former wife.

Clint Walters testified he let his dogs out on November 18, 2017, and heard the bike crank when the headlight came on.

Prosecutors believe Darin Starr rode a Triumph bike purchased for him by his brother as part of their alleged murder-for-hire scheme.

However, during cross­-examination, Walters testified that he neither knew the make of the bike nor saw the driver.

Starr, a 4th-grade teacher in Enterprise, was shot twice under the carport of her Coffee County home on November 27.

Prosecutors claim Darin Starr killed the 36-year-old, who had been through a bitter divorce with Jason Starr, and immediately left to return home to Texas.

A nearby residential surveillance camera captured a motorcycle traveling along a highway, though the make and driver could not be determined, according to testimony.

A judge had ordered Jason Starr to pay Sara about $3,400 in spousal and child support.  The amount included a portion of his military requirement.

In other testimony, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office investigator Kenny Davis described the crime scene behind Union Grove Baptist Church.

Sara Starr lived in the church’s pastorium as she claimed her former husband, whom she had divorced the previous summer, left her in a lurch because of his frivolous spending.

Under cross-examination, Davis said no physical evidence linked Darin Starr to the crime scene.

