Prosecuting, defense attorneys spar in Townes murder trial

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In 2018, Jamie Emmanuel Townes shot a woman to death along a Dothan street, but past that, prosecuting and defense attorneys agree on little of what happened that Sunday night.

Townes faces capital murder charges alleging that he gunned down 21-year-old Breunia Jennings, who had stolen his car.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Seth R. Brooks told jurors that Townes used his cell phone to locate his vehicle after meeting with a controversial Dothan pastor who gave him and two others a ride to track down his car.

They confronted Jennings in a neighborhood across town as the cars collided, and Townes, angry, intended to gun down Jennings.

“He’s out of the car and has a gun on him,” Brooks said, describing the following barrage of gunfire.

Parker takes no issue that Townes killed Jennings but claims the shooting was a self-defense act.

“He didn’t mean to kill anyone,” Parker told jurors.

His version of those events is that following the collision, Townes did get out of Pastor Kenny Glasgow’s car, and that is when Jennings, driving his stolen car, attempted to run over him.

He alleges Jennings was on a cocaine-induced rampage, and Jamie Townes feared for his life.

Parker believes police may have unfairly treated Townes because of his involvement with Glasgow, a law enforcement critic whom officers also charged with Capital Murder as an accessory to Jennings’ death.

A grand jury declined to indict him.

As for Townes, he was released on bond a few months following his arrest when police charged him with robbing a person.

He was not wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor.

