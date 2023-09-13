Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Police pursuit ends after four cars struck, suspect flees

Dothan police told News4 the chase began in Florida and then traveled through Geneva County before moving around Ross Clark Circle,
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A police pursuit spanning two states ended tragically on Wednesday when the vehicle officers chased collided with several other automobiles along a busy Dothan highway, and the suspected driver briefly escaped from the crash scene.

Dothan police told News4 the chase began in Florida and then traveled through Geneva County before moving around Ross Clark Circle, where the fleeing vehicle struck four cars, with the impact to one so great the victim’s vehicle overturned.

Hartford Police Cheif Annie Ward told News4 that they received a call of a car driving the wrong way down Highway 167 North. Officers were able to get the suspect’s license plate number and determined the tag was expired.

After the pursuit ended near Southeast Health Medical Center, the suspect ran into an adjacent medical tower where security officers captured him, Dothan police confirmed.

They referred questions about the chase to other agencies, telling News4 that Dothan officers were not involved in that pursuit.

Those other agencies did not immediately issue a statement.

There is no word on injuries caused in the crashes, but there is no indication any are critical.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 2 Player of the Week nominees
Jacoiah Deshawn Harrell
Suspect in Dothan capital murder case captured
One man died while driving along a Dothan street on Tuesday.
Man murdered as he drove along Dothan street
Enterprise Police Department
Police: Body found in Enterprise Wal-Mart parking lot
Marianna/Blountstown
Update on incident at Blountstown-Marianna football game

Latest News

Sherman Peters III, was 15 at the time of the shootings and, as required by state law, was...
Dadeville mass shooting suspect to be tried as an adult
31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Prosecuting, defense attorneys spar in Townes murder trial
Talking annual golf tournament benefiting Dothan Police Foundation on 9/29
Talking annual golf tournament benefiting Dothan Police Foundation on 9/29
Early County School System parent input meeting
Early County School System parent input meeting