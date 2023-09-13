Police pursuit ends after four cars struck, suspect flees

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A police pursuit spanning two states ended tragically on Wednesday when the vehicle officers chased collided with several other automobiles along a busy Dothan highway, and the suspected driver briefly escaped from the crash scene.

Dothan police told News4 the chase began in Florida and then traveled through Geneva County before moving around Ross Clark Circle, where the fleeing vehicle struck four cars, with the impact to one so great the victim’s vehicle overturned.

Hartford Police Cheif Annie Ward told News4 that they received a call of a car driving the wrong way down Highway 167 North. Officers were able to get the suspect’s license plate number and determined the tag was expired.

After the pursuit ended near Southeast Health Medical Center, the suspect ran into an adjacent medical tower where security officers captured him, Dothan police confirmed.

They referred questions about the chase to other agencies, telling News4 that Dothan officers were not involved in that pursuit.

Those other agencies did not immediately issue a statement.

There is no word on injuries caused in the crashes, but there is no indication any are critical.

