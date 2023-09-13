Man murdered as he drove along Dothan street

Wiregrass Gives Back
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -One man died while driving along a Dothan street on Tuesday.

A police statement identified the victim as 22-year-old Zion Brown, whose car was traveling on Denton Road when someone fired several shots, some striking him.

Brown’s vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a mailbox at the Murray Road intersection at 10:30 p.m., as revealed by the statement and 911 dispatches. The location is less than one-half mile from Ross Clark Circle, the city’s busiest highway.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they have no suspects and are seeking public information to solve this apparent crime.

