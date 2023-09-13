Lower-End Rain Chances Continue

SYNOPSIS – We’ll keep a few showers and thunderstorms around in spots for the end of the week with daily highs still reaching 90° or better. The low-end rain chances linger through the weekend, with high temperatures holding in the lower 90s into next week as we turn dry.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, stray showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 90° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 91° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 92° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 93° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 92° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/NW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Lee will take aim on the Northeast US into SE Canada for landfall over the weekend, although as a much weaker system thanks to the colder waters. Still, gusty winds and heavy rain are possible there. Elsewhere, we’re watching a tropical wave way out in the Atlantic, but the Gulf and Caribbean are tranquil.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.