Lower-End Rain Chances Continue

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – We’ll keep a few showers and thunderstorms around in spots for the end of the week with daily highs still reaching 90° or better. The low-end rain chances linger through the weekend, with high temperatures holding in the lower 90s into next week as we turn dry.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°.  Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, stray showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 70°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 70° High: 90° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 91° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 92° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 93° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 92° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/NW at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Lee will take aim on the Northeast US into SE Canada for landfall over the weekend, although as a much weaker system thanks to the colder waters. Still, gusty winds and heavy rain are possible there. Elsewhere, we’re watching a tropical wave way out in the Atlantic, but the Gulf and Caribbean are tranquil.

