Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 2 Player of the Week nominees
Jacoiah Deshawn Harrell
Suspect in Dothan capital murder case captured
Enterprise Police Department
Police: Body found in Enterprise Wal-Mart parking lot
Marianna/Blountstown
Update on incident at Blountstown-Marianna football game
Charles Jones and Dezarae Wiggins of Clio, Alabama, have been arrested and charged with Theft...
Brundidge woman sentenced for auto business arson

Latest News

Talking annual golf tournament benefiting Dothan Police Foundation on 9/29
Talking annual golf tournament benefiting Dothan Police Foundation on 9/29
Early County School System parent input meeting
Early County School System parent input meeting
Dothan Police: Man shot, killed while driving late Tuesday
Dothan Police: Man shot, killed while driving late Tuesday night
Hunger Action Month: Help 43,000
Hunger Action Month: Help feed 43,000
One man died while driving along a Dothan street on Tuesday.
Man murdered as he drove along Dothan street