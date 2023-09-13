Feed 43,000 people this Hunger Action month

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One in six Americans doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from including 43,000 people in the Wiregrass according to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

The Wiregrass Area Food Bank is asking the community to donate canned goods for Hunger Action month. Hunger Action month is recognized to bring awareness to people going without food

The food bank needs the extra help because winter is coming and that is when the need for food is at its high. One row of pallet racking is a week’s worth of food.

The food bank told WTVY their warehouse currently has about four weeks’ worth of meals. The easiest way for you to help is to donate canned goods to replenish their supply.

“When you take into account that the food bank averages 60 thousand pounds of distribution per week, this food doesn’t go very far,” Julie Gonzalez, the Assistant Director for the Wiregrass Area Food Bank, said. We are still suffering from supply chain shortages and it’s hard for us to buy food in bulk. There is not enough food available in the National Feeding America National Foodbank Network to give us the supply that we need to meet the demand that we have.”>

Last year, the food bank raised over eight thousand pounds of food from two food drives during Hunger Action month. They’ve already exceeded that number this month with one food drive.

They still need donations because the more food they have- the more mouths they can feed. On September 18, Providence Christian Academy and , Synovus, and Dothan Flag Football will be having food drives.

