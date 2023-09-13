Wiregrass Gives Back
Dadeville mass shooting suspect to be tried as an adult

People from all over the state left flowers, stuffed bears, candles, and pictures in memory of the four killed in the Dadeville mass shooting.
People from all over the state left flowers, stuffed bears, candles, and pictures in memory of the four killed in the Dadeville mass shooting.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another of the six suspects charged in connection with the April deadly mass shooting in Dadeville that left 4 dead and 32 injured will be charged as an adult, according to the Tallapoosa County District Attorney’s office.

The suspect, who has never been identified by name, was 15 at the time of the shootings and, as required by state law, was originally charged as a juvenile.

On Wednesday, DA Mike Segrest confirmed he filed a motion asking the Juvenile Court to transfer the defendant to the Tallapoosa County Circuit Court to be tried as an adult. Juvenile Court Judge Kim Taylor approved the motion Wednesday, ordering the transfer.

Segrest said he anticipates the next step in the teen’s prosecution to be an “Aniah’s Law” hearing. The law allows judges to deny bail to those who are charged with committing violent crimes and is named for Aniah Blanchard, who in 2019 was abducted at an Auburn gas station and murdered, allegedly by a man who was out on bond.

Following the Aniah’s Law hearing, Segrest said the case would be bound over to a grand jury.

While this defendant and two other juvenile co-defendants remains unnamed at this time, three other co-defendants have been charged as adults. They include Johnny Brown, Wilson Hill, 19, Willie Brown, 20. The suspects are charged with four counts each of reckless murder and 25 counts of assault.

