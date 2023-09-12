Why Mici Dix with Dix Camelot Farms is proud to be a farmer

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - Some people get in trouble for horsing around, but this farmer embraces it.

Mici Dix, owner of Dix Camelot Farms in Cottonwood, has always been a big fan of horses. She even says her first word was ‘pony.’

She worked with a neighborhood farmer as a little girl and has been the owner of her own farm for four decades.

“My retirement from nursing wound up being kind of active with horses. Not really intending to,” said Dix. “It started out with doing some rehabs for veterinarians and horses that were seriously lamed and had seriously injured themselves with wounds, but my love has always been in education. I’ve been a riding instructor for, oh my gosh, I’m 77 so I’ve been a riding instructor since my very, very early 30s. It’s been a while.”

Since horses are not typically used for food, some people may forget that horses are a form of livestock, but Dix doesn’t believe she’s any less of a farmer.

Dix drew multiple comparisons to how a horse farmer is just as labor intensive as other livestock farmers.

“The pastures are mowed to keep the weeds down, so there’s weed control just like in cattle farming. There’s the winter haze, like in cattle,” said Dix. “They need the same thing as any other livestock. So, this is considered agricultural land for good reason.”

Though her main focus is the equine industry, Dix also grows an all-natural sweet treat on her property.

“Aside from the horses we have here, we get to ride through over 5000 gorgeous blueberries and seven different varieties,” said Dix.

Though she doesn’t saddle up as much as she used to, her passion for farming and the equine industry has stayed the same.

She has passed on her love for horses to many, including the people who take riding lessons at the farm and her daughter who has a stable in Florida.

“I am happy to be a farmer. I am in every sense of the word from the horses to the blueberries,” said Dix.

For more information on Dix Camelot Farms, check out the website by clicking here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.