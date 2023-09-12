Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Why Mici Dix with Dix Camelot Farms is proud to be a farmer

Since horses are not typically used for food, some people may forget that horses are a form of livestock, but Dix doesn’t believe she’s any less of a farmer.
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - Some people get in trouble for horsing around, but this farmer embraces it.

Mici Dix, owner of Dix Camelot Farms in Cottonwood, has always been a big fan of horses. She even says her first word was ‘pony.’

She worked with a neighborhood farmer as a little girl and has been the owner of her own farm for four decades.

“My retirement from nursing wound up being kind of active with horses. Not really intending to,” said Dix. “It started out with doing some rehabs for veterinarians and horses that were seriously lamed and had seriously injured themselves with wounds, but my love has always been in education. I’ve been a riding instructor for, oh my gosh, I’m 77 so I’ve been a riding instructor since my very, very early 30s. It’s been a while.”

Since horses are not typically used for food, some people may forget that horses are a form of livestock, but Dix doesn’t believe she’s any less of a farmer.

Dix drew multiple comparisons to how a horse farmer is just as labor intensive as other livestock farmers.

“The pastures are mowed to keep the weeds down, so there’s weed control just like in cattle farming. There’s the winter haze, like in cattle,” said Dix. “They need the same thing as any other livestock. So, this is considered agricultural land for good reason.”

Though her main focus is the equine industry, Dix also grows an all-natural sweet treat on her property.

“Aside from the horses we have here, we get to ride through over 5000 gorgeous blueberries and seven different varieties,” said Dix.

Though she doesn’t saddle up as much as she used to, her passion for farming and the equine industry has stayed the same.

She has passed on her love for horses to many, including the people who take riding lessons at the farm and her daughter who has a stable in Florida.

“I am happy to be a farmer. I am in every sense of the word from the horses to the blueberries,” said Dix.

For more information on Dix Camelot Farms, check out the website by clicking here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Police: Body found in Enterprise Wal-Mart parking lot
Player of the Week
FNF Week 2 Player of the Week nominees
19-year-old Tyler Deondre Russell (pictured), along with a 17-year-old juvenile, have been...
Dothan teens arrested on robbery charges
Ozark man dies in boating accident
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Florida Amber Alert canceled; 2-month-old boy, 1-year-old girl found safe

Latest News

Hungry to Help assists homebound elderly
Hungry to Help assists homebound elderly
Drama concerning city officials in Bonifay reaches new heights
Drama concerning city officials in Bonifay reaches new heights
Mici Dix and Dix Camelot Farms
Mici Dix and Dix Camelot Farms
Citizens tote signs and request Mayor to resign.
Drama concerning city officials in Bonifay reaches new heights