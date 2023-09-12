Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Suspect in Dothan capital murder case captured

According to the Dothan Police Department, Jacoiah Harrell is now in custody in Georgia.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE:

According to the Dothan Police Department, Jacoiah Harrell is now in custody in Georgia.

They say the capture is thanks to a concerned citizen.

Harrell is awaiting extradition to Alabama to face the Captial Murder Charge.

ORIGINAL:

Dothan Police have identified a suspect they believe to be responsible for the murder of Sincere Tyson in 2021.

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, the Dothan Police Department responded to a murder in the 200 block of Blissett Drive. The victim was identified as Sincere Tyson, 20 years old of Dothan.

Investigators have identified a suspect they believe to be responsible for this murder as 26-year-old Jacoiah Deshawn Harrell of Bainbridge, GA. Harrell is currently wanted for one count of Capital Murder.

The whereabouts of Harrell are unknown at this time, but DPD is asking the public for assistance in locating him.

They ask if you know the whereabouts of Harrell to please call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.

The Dothan Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identity of anyone who would like to stay anonymous.

Arrest in Dothan murder of Sincere Tyson
Arrest in Dothan murder of Sincere Tyson
Second arrest made in murder of Sincere Tyson
Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of...
Mom vows justice in son’s death as police hunt final suspect
Mom vows justice in son’s death as police hunt final suspect
One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment
A man wanted on murder charges in Dothan is behind bars.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 2 Player of the Week nominees
Enterprise Police Department
Police: Body found in Enterprise Wal-Mart parking lot
19-year-old Tyler Deondre Russell (pictured), along with a 17-year-old juvenile, have been...
Dothan teens arrested on robbery charges
Ozark man dies in boating accident
A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama

Latest News

News4 Now: What's Trending 9/12/23
News4 Now: What's Trending 9/12/2023
Bainbridge man in custody for Dothan murder
Bainbridge man in custody for Dothan murder
Brothers prepare for trial in Enterprise teacher murder case
Sara Starr’s husband terrified her before her murder: Witness
Join us as we take a look at the latest top headlines!
News4Now: What’s Trending?
The Dothan City Animal Shelter joins us again for Pet of the Week with a sweet feline named Beth.
Pet of the Week: Beautiful Beth