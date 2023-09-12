SECTC of Daleville now offering FAA courses

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A testing center in Dale County is now offering a new range of exams.

Southeast Community Training Center in Daleville has signed a contract to become an authorized PSI assessment center and offer Federal Aviation Administration courses.

20 different tests will be offered at SECTC including the FAA Airman Knowledge Test and exams for positions such as parachute rigger, commercial pilots and more.

With the proximity to Fort Novosel and the Alabama Aviation College, SECTC claims this provides a needed service to an area in high demand.

“Some people were driving as far as Auburn and Montgomery to take their airman knowledge test,” said Greg Gainey, the owner of SECTC. “We’re just trying to make sure we are available to help the community, Fort Novosel and the surrounding areas can have a place where they can come to do their exams.”

