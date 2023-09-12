Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

SECTC of Daleville now offering FAA courses

The SECTC of Daleville is working to increase access to FAA courses in the Wiregrass
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A testing center in Dale County is now offering a new range of exams.

Southeast Community Training Center in Daleville has signed a contract to become an authorized PSI assessment center and offer Federal Aviation Administration courses.

20 different tests will be offered at SECTC including the FAA Airman Knowledge Test and exams for positions such as parachute rigger, commercial pilots and more.

With the proximity to Fort Novosel and the Alabama Aviation College, SECTC claims this provides a needed service to an area in high demand.

“Some people were driving as far as Auburn and Montgomery to take their airman knowledge test,” said Greg Gainey, the owner of SECTC. “We’re just trying to make sure we are available to help the community, Fort Novosel and the surrounding areas can have a place where they can come to do their exams.”

For more information on testing centers, types of exams and more, click here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 2 Player of the Week nominees
Enterprise Police Department
Police: Body found in Enterprise Wal-Mart parking lot
19-year-old Tyler Deondre Russell (pictured), along with a 17-year-old juvenile, have been...
Dothan teens arrested on robbery charges
Ozark man dies in boating accident
A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama

Latest News

News4 Now: What's Trending 9/12/23
News4 Now: What's Trending 9/12/2023
A new venue is opening in downtown Dothan
A new venue is opening in downtown Dothan
SECTC of Daleville now offering FAA courses
SECTC of Daleville now offering FAA courses
Join us as we take a look at the latest top headlines!
News4Now: What’s Trending?