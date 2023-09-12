Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Police: Florida man steals excavator, crashes it into Walmart

A man stole an excavator and crashed it into a Walmart at Butler Plaza in Gainesville, Florida. (WCJB)
By WCJB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A man’s joy ride on a stolen excavator in Florida caused millions of dollars worth of damage, officials said.

According to the arrest report, Jesse Smith, 47, of Trenton, entered a yellow Komatsu excavator, valued at $350,000, without permission at a worksite. He hotwired the machine and drove it away.

Police said he drove into multiple buildings at Storage Depot of Gainesville and used the boom arm to inflict additional damage on the roof. In total, four buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Smith then is accused of driving the excavator through fences, over a utility pole and into the parking lot of the Walmart at Butler Plaza. He knocked down a loading dock wall and drove into the south side of the building, according to the report.

Police said Smith jumped out of the excavator and entered the store armed with a machete but dropped the blade before being confronted by law enforcement officers.

Impacted businesses told officers the estimated property damage is about $2 million. Smith is charged with grand theft, property damage, resisting an officer and trespassing. There were no reports of related injuries.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Police: Body found in Enterprise Wal-Mart parking lot
Player of the Week
FNF Week 2 Player of the Week nominees
19-year-old Tyler Deondre Russell (pictured), along with a 17-year-old juvenile, have been...
Dothan teens arrested on robbery charges
Ozark man dies in boating accident
A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama

Latest News

FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
5 former officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols are also facing federal civil rights charges
Investigators have identified a suspect they believe to be responsible for this murder as...
Bainbridge man wanted in Dothan murder
Five things to never carry in your wallet or purse
AARP: Five things to never carry in your wallet or purse
Texas officials said a plumber found a fetus in a pipe while working at an apartment complex.
GRAPHIC: Plumber finds fetus inside pipe while working at apartment complex, officials say
AARP: Five things to never carry in your wallet or purse