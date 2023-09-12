Pet of the Week: Beautiful Beth

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Dothan City Animal Shelter joins us again for Pet of the Week with a sweet feline named Beth.

Beth is an 8-month-old, black and white, domestic short hair kitten.

According to the shelter, Beth is very sweet and loves attention.

If you are interested in learning more about Beth, contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to introduce yourself.

The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive and is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

You can also find some up-to-date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

