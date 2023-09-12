Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Pet of the Week: Beautiful Beth

The Dothan City Animal Shelter joins us again for Pet of the Week with a sweet feline named Beth.
The Dothan City Animal Shelter joins us again for Pet of the Week with a sweet feline named Beth.(Dothan Animal Shelter)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Dothan City Animal Shelter joins us again for Pet of the Week with a sweet feline named Beth.

Beth is an 8-month-old, black and white, domestic short hair kitten.

According to the shelter, Beth is very sweet and loves attention.

If you are interested in learning more about Beth, contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to introduce yourself.

The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive and is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

You can also find some up-to-date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Police: Body found in Enterprise Wal-Mart parking lot
Player of the Week
FNF Week 2 Player of the Week nominees
19-year-old Tyler Deondre Russell (pictured), along with a 17-year-old juvenile, have been...
Dothan teens arrested on robbery charges
Ozark man dies in boating accident
A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama

Latest News

Mici Dix and Dix Camelot Farms
Why Mici Dix with Dix Camelot Farms is proud to be a farmer
Hungry to Help assists homebound elderly
Hungry to Help assists homebound elderly
Drama concerning city officials in Bonifay reaches new heights
Drama concerning city officials in Bonifay reaches new heights
Mici Dix and Dix Camelot Farms
Mici Dix and Dix Camelot Farms