New event venue planned for downtown amid improvements

If you drive down Main Street, you may have noticed the building with "The Forum" on the front
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new event venue will open in downtown Dothan next month.

If you travel down Main Street, you may notice a building with the words, “The Forum” across the front. It is the third phase in the three-part plan by Kay Wayso LLC to invest in the development of downtown.

The forum is a 17,000-square-foot facility. It will be an event space available for the public to book. Company president David Stock believes the plan will have a significant impact on the city in combination with the other changes to come.

Stock sees a potential economic boost from the plan that will create jobs from the restaurants, apartments, and venues that are being built.

The forum will officially open sometime in October.

