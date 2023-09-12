Wiregrass Gives Back
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers out for season

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - An injury minutes into the first game of the year has ended the season of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to multiple outlets.

Rodgers, 39, injured his Achilles’ tendon on his fourth snap in the game Monday against the Buffalo Bills, when he was sacked by Leonard Floyd. ESPN said its sources said Tuesday that an MRI had revealed a tear of the tendon, ending his season.

Rodgers entered the 2023 campaign with a lot of excitement and hype after joining the Jets in the offseason. The four-time MVP was traded from the Green Bay Packers, where he had played his entire 18-year NFL career to that point.

