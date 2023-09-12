Wiregrass Gives Back
Henry County retired K9 passes away

Retired Henry County police K9 Falco unexpectedly passed away at the age of seven on September 11.(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is honoring the life of a retired police K9 who passed away on Monday.

Falco unexpectedly passed away at the age of seven on September 11, with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office describing him as “...a dedicated and loyal partner to the force...a cherished member of the police family and a true hero in every sense of the word.”

Falco, who was brought to America from Hungary after his birth on October 14, 2015, served the Abbeville Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office as a dual-purpose K9 Certified Police Officer, also providing assistance to other law enforcement agencies such as the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, the DEA, the Headland Police Department, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, the Eufaula Police Department, and many others.

Falco retired in January 2023 to the home of his handler and Henry County Lieutenant Josh Berringer, who the HCSO says that Falco’s loss will leave a void in his heart, as well as the heart of the entire law enforcement community in Henry County.

