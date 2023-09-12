Wiregrass Gives Back
Gov. Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation

Gov. Kemp issued an Executive Order suspending the gas tax on Tuesday.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Governor Brian Kemp is declaring a state of emergency due to the 40-year-high inflation.

As part of this declaration, the governor is temporarily suspending the state’s excise tax on motor and locomotive fuel to provide direct relief to families throughout the state.

“While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief and that’s why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump,” said Gov. Kemp.

“I’m glad to hear it,” said Ernest Adcock, who lives in Jonesoro.

“It sounds good. We’ll see how it goes,” said Xavier Wilcher of Atlanta.

With the gas tax suspended, Georgians will save 31 cents per gallon on gas and 35 cents per gallon on diesel fuel.

The executive order will go into effect on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 12 a.m. and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2023.

“It could help with the cost of living! Let’s start there. They’re building up so rapidly in Atlanta and the rent is…yeah,” said Eva Bellamy of Smyrna.

Consumers should expect the suspension to begin impacting prices after several days.

“A difference in, you know, what you spend at the grocery store, you know, beer prices have gone up too, everything has gone up, so everybody is hurting right now, so any relief we can get is welcome,” said Adcock.

According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is currently $3.57, up from $3.24 a year ago.

You can read the full order below.

