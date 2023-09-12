A Few Showers & Thunderstorms

SYNOPSIS – A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the Wiregrass Wednesday, with limited coverage to follow for the end of the week. High temperatures will continue to run in the lower 90s, although many areas may remain in the upper 80s for highs Friday. We’ll track lower-end rain chances into the weekend under partly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds light S/NW.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 93°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 92° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 89° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 91° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 93° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Lee will take aim on the Northeast US into SE Canada for landfall over the weekend, although as a much weaker system thanks to the colder waters. Still, gusty winds and heavy rain are possible there. Elsewhere, we’re watching a tropical wave way out in the Atlantic, but the Gulf and Caribbean are tranquil.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.