A Few Afternoon Storms Possible

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances nudge up a little higher over the next couple of days, but the scattered nature of those showers and storms will still mean that several locations could go entirely without seeing any rain. Most of the rain today will likely stay along and south of Interstate 10 today, but a few isolated storms are possible north of there.

TODAY – Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 93°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light SW to NW.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 93°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 92° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 89° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 91° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 90° 30%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 92°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE to S at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Lee continues to maintain category 3 strength as it continues to slowly make its turn to the north. It will move northward into cooler waters and gradually weaken through the end of this week and into the weekend. Rip currents and high surf will be possible along the southern and mid-Atlantic state coastlines, the northeast will need to continue to watch out for potentially higher impacts, including heavy rain and strong winds, this weekend. Margot strengthened into a category 1 hurricane yesterday. It is expected to further strengthen into a category 2 storm as it moves north over the open Atlantic.

