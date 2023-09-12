Drama concerning city officials in Bonifay reaches new heights

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - Drama continues to flare in the city council meetings of Bonifay.

Monday evening, the city of Bonifay held their regularly scheduled city council meeting.

To avoid being escorted out of the room, similar to how many were last city meeting, many people brought protest signs to the meeting. Signs read sayings such as “Get a real mayor,” and “Larry Crook.”

While this was the main form of expression for some, others took their three minutes to address the council, scolding the council for not answering questions and asking for Mayor Cook to step down.

“Mayor Cook needs to step down, and I would like to ask the council to remove him,” said James Russell.

The main attraction of Monday’s meeting was the reappearance of former Bonifay Police Chief Jimmy Macon. He was placed on the agenda to address the council for his termination, but was a no show.

“I just want the citizens of Bonifay to know that I had no plan of being there tonight,” said Macon.

According to Bonifay City Clerk Rickey Callahan, Macon was handed the letter of resignation with the information regarding tonight’s council meeting.

Macon sent a copy of the letter to News4, and the last section reads that he could ask to be put on the agenda, but must reach out to someone to be put on there. Macon said he never asked to be put on the agenda, and fears he was left on it to make it seem like he bailed on the city and its citizens.

“It’s just another one of Larry Cook’s plans to make me look bad and defame me in the public’s eye,” said Macon.

After the meeting, Larry Cook refused to speak with News4 regarding any of the matters at hand.

Macon hopes the people of Bonifay continue to fight for their wants and needs.

“I hope they continue to fight for their rights and get corruption out of Bonifay, because it definitely needs to be gone,” said Macon.

In addition, City Attorney Michelle B. Jordan resigned from her position at the end of the meeting. Her resignation letter was accepted by the council. This makes the third city position to change in the last six days.

The city council also continues to look for another person to fill the open council position left by Cook stepping into the mayor role following the resignation of former Bonifay Mayor Emily McCann, a move that ultimately coincided with the termination of Macon as the city’s police chief.

