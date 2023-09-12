Wiregrass Gives Back
Brundidge woman sentenced for auto business arson

Charles Jones and Dezarae Wiggins of Clio, Alabama, have been arrested and charged with Theft of Property and Arson in connection to a blaze at a Brundidge car lot.(Source: Coffee County Jail)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dezarae Lashay Wiggins, 33, was sentenced to 60 months in prison by a federal judge on Thursday.

Wiggins is the second person sentenced for setting fire to an auto sales business in Coffee County.

According to her plea agreement, several fire departments responded to the Brundidge business on January 12, 2021. The fire destroyed several buildings and caused significant damage to vehicles, office equipment, and auto parts.

Surveillance video showed Wiggins and Charles Edward Jones, a former employee of the car lot, started the fire.

Both Wiggins and Jones, 48, pleaded guilty to arson in federal court. Jones was sentenced to 162 months in June of 2023.

A federal judge will hold a hearing to determine restitution for the victim of the fire at a later time.

Federal prisoners are not eligible for parole.

