Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

9 elementary school children, 2 drivers taken to hospital in Nebraska school bus crash

The children on board the bus attended two elementary schools.
The children on board the bus attended two elementary schools.(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A crash involving a school bus closed the westbound lanes of Highway 2 in Otoe County, Nebraska.

Authorities said the crash Tuesday morning east of Palmyra happened when a pickup truck rear-ended the bus, said Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill.

The impact of the crash caused the bus to flip onto its side.

Caudill said nine children, and the drivers of both the truck and school bus were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The children on board the bus attended elementary schools in either Palmyra and Bennett, Caudill said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Police: Body found in Enterprise Wal-Mart parking lot
Player of the Week
FNF Week 2 Player of the Week nominees
19-year-old Tyler Deondre Russell (pictured), along with a 17-year-old juvenile, have been...
Dothan teens arrested on robbery charges
Ozark man dies in boating accident
A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama

Latest News

Antonio Chauncey Ross.
Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge
Horses compete the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday,...
Panel finds no single factor in horse deaths at Churchill Downs
Authorities give an update on the Pennsylvania escapee. (Source: WPVI/CNN)
Escaped killer stole gun from garage, authorities say
The Dothan City Animal Shelter joins us again for Pet of the Week with a sweet feline named Beth.
Pet of the Week: Beautiful Beth
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
McCarthy directs House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry