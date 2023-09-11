Staying Hot and Dry

SYNOPSIS – Sunny, dry, and hot conditions from the weekend continue into early this week, but a couple of locations could see a very small and very quick shower later this afternoon. Rain chances will gradually be on the increase, especially into the middle of this week. Those better rain chances should turn us a little cooler as well.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. A couple very small showers possible. High near 95°. Winds SSE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly clear. Low near 71°. Winds light S.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Some stray afternoon storms possible. High near 93°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 93° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 90° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 87° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy with evening scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 90° 30% PM

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5 kts, becoming SE at 5-10 kts by the afternoon. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – After a bit of weakening this weekend due to drier air and wind shear, Hurricane Lee is expected to reach category 4 strength once again later today as it very slowly starts to make its turn to the north. Lee is expected to weaken gradually as it races northward by the end of the week. High surf is possible along the mid-Atlantic states, but the New England states need to continue to keep a close eye out for potentially higher impacts. Farther east, Margot is expected to become a category 1 hurricane later today as it moves northward through the open Atlantic.

