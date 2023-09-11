Wiregrass Gives Back
Rain Chances Return

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Deeper moisture will move in for the coming days, leading to a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. We’ll remain hot, with daily highs in the lower 90s. Lower-end rain chances will continue for the end of the week with temperatures continuing to run a little above normal.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 71°.  Winds light S.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 93°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light SW/NW.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 93° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 92° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 70° High: 89° 20%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 91° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 92° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – All eyes are on Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic, which turn northward this week. The Northeast US into SE Canada will have to monitor the track closely for potential landfall over the weekend.

