Police: Body found in Enterprise Wal-Mart parking lot

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is investigating a person found dead this afternoon in a vehicle in the parking lot of Wal-Mart.

According to Enterprise Police Captain Billy Haglund, EPD Detectives are in the early stages of this investigation and the death does not appear to involve foul play.

The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

No further information will be released at this time.

News4 will update this story when we more information is available.

