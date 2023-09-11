Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Police: Body found in Enterprise Wal-Mart parking lot

Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise Police Department(Enterprise Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is investigating a person found dead this afternoon in a vehicle in the parking lot of Wal-Mart.

According to Enterprise Police Captain Billy Haglund, EPD Detectives are in the early stages of this investigation and the death does not appear to involve foul play.

The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

No further information will be released at this time.

News4 will update this story when we more information is available.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozark man dies in boating accident
The Texas Longhorns defeated Alabama 34-24 Saturday September 9, 2023
Texas moves into the top 5, Alabama tumbles in latest AP Poll
Ralph Perez Coleman
Convicted Dothan killer on run shot, critically injured
Brothers prepare for trial in Enterprise teacher murder case
Murder-for-hire trial begins 6 years after south Alabama teacher shot
Today, United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced the sentencing of 64-year-old Cheryl...
Ozark woman receives maximum sentence for violating neighbor’s civil rights

Latest News

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Showcase Properties is sponsoring a fundraising event called...
Talking Walk 'N Wag Fundraising Event
Patriot Day in Enterprise recognizes first responders
Patriot Day in Enterprise recognizes first responders
The Wiregrass remembers 9/11
The Wiregrass remembers 9/11
2017 Murder-For-Hire Trial Begins On Monday