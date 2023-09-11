Person found dead at Enterprise Walmart identified

UPDATE

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The identity of a person found dead in a vehicle at the Enterprise Walmart on Monday has been confirmed.

According to Coffee County Deputy Coroner Patrick Alford, 18-year-old Mya Hill has been transported to Montgomery for an autopsy following her September 11 discovery.

Alford told News4 that an investigation into the case is still pending at this time, with no cause of death yet to be determined.

ORIGINAL

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is investigating a person found dead this afternoon in a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart.

According to Enterprise Police Captain Billy Haglund, EPD Detectives are in the early stages of this investigation and the death does not appear to involve foul play.

The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

No further information will be released at this time.

News4 will update this story when we more information is available.

