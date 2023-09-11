People of the Wiregrass remember 9/11

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - September 11, 2001, is one day that Americans will never forget.

People of the Wiregrass are reflecting on the somber day America was attacked. Many knew exactly where they were when tragedy struck the United States over two decades ago.

The Wiregrass is home to various walks of life. Though all the people News 4 talked to were different, they all had one thing in common.

They remembered where they were on 9/11.

“I was working in Chicago at Concordia College which was next to the O’Hare Airport, and when we got used to the planes coming in every 15 seconds, suddenly, it got all quiet there,” Michael Miller said, remembering the day.

“I was at work planning for my husband’s birthday,” Rose Shelly recalled. “He was born on 9/11. People stopped because they didn’t know what to do. It was like the world had come to an end, but, we are resilient people, Americans, and we kept going,” she added.

On every 9/11, there is a national moment of silence at 8:46 a.m.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.