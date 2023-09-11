Wiregrass Gives Back
Patriot Day: Enterprise recognizing first responders

(WMBF News)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise is remembering 9/11 with a Patriot Day ceremony to remember first responders who risk, or lose, their lives because of terrorism.

There will be a bell-ringing ceremony at the Wall of Freedom in Johnny Henderson Park. A bell will ring five times for those who passed in the events of 9/11.

It will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony from Enterprise first responders. Mike Sutterfield with the Military Affairs Committee said it is a time to remember the sacrifice first responders made and continue to make every day on the job.

“It’s in remembrance of the sacrifices of and selfless service of men and women, our brothers and sisters, mothers, fathers and children who provide for our communities with their selfless service, their selfless acts and the giving of their time and their lives every day,” Sutterfield said.

There will also be a 2.33-mile walk on Fort Novosel. It is in remembrance of a firefighter who ran back into the towers to rescue people.

The ceremony starts at 7:35 a.m. and the walk will be at 8:46 a.m.

