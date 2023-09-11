Know before you go: National Peanut Festival Tickets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tickets for the National Peanut Festival are on sale now!

ADMISSION TICKETS

Gate admission ranges from $7-$10.

Flash Sale admission tickets will be $7 and are available at Eagle Eye Outfitters only from September 1-10. After that period advanced ticket sales will go back to $8 until November 2.

Ride armbands can be added to the gate admission tickets for between $20-$40 depending on the day you plan to attend.

Tickets range from $5-$50 at the gate and there are a variety of ticket options to customize your ride experience.

You can buy tickets ahead of the festival at this link.

MEGA PASSES

Mega Passes, which get you admission into the festival and an unlimited ride armband to use any one day of the fair, will not be available after November 2.

The Flash Sale of Mega Passes at the price of $25 will be at Eagle Eye Outfitters in Dothan from September 1-10.

Starting on September 11, The Fairground Ticketing Office, located at the National Peanut Festival Fairground, will be selling Mega Passes and gate admission tickets.

For a more detailed look at ticket prices, ride armband prices, and crowd expectancy, visit this link.

SPECIAL EVENTS

All In Credit Union Night is on November 9. The first 10,000 people to enter the gates will get in free. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Special Citizens Day is Wednesday, November 8. Groups must pre-register.

Senior Citizens Day is Thursday, November 9. The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veteran’s Day is Saturday, November 11. Gates are open from 10 a.m. to midnight. Admission is free for military, veterans, and their dependents with ID.

For more information on special events, visit The National Peanut Festival website.

