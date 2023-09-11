FNF Week 2 Player of the Week nominees

Wiregrass Gives Back
By Briana Jones
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Week 2 of high school football is in the books, so it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.

Cade Birge, Slocomb:

Birge threw for 288 yards and five touchdowns on 8-of-19 passing and also rushed for 75 yards and a 10-yard touchdown on 12 carries in Slocomb’s 46-41 loss to Geneva.

Alvin Henderson, Elba:

Henderson rushed for 229 yards on just seven carries with five touchdowns on runs of 22, 10, 36, 25 and 69 yards in a 49-14 win over Houston County.

Michael Moore, Geneva:

Moore was 8-of-14 passing for 160 yards and had touchdown passes of 59 and 37 yards, while also rushing for 48 yards rushing on eight rushes with touchdown runs of 11, 1 and 9 yards in a 46-41 Panther win over Slocomb.

Bryson Hughes, G.W. Long:

Hughes rushed for 199 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 155 yards with a touchdown as the Rebels rolled to a 35-0 Class 2A, Region 2 win over Samson.

Vote below or on our homepage.

Check out last week’s Player of the Week here.

