Dothan teens arrested on robbery charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Sunday, September 10, at approximately 1:15 a.m., the Dothan Houston County Emergency Operations Center received a call reporting a robbery in progress in the 3300 block of Hartford Highway.

According to Dothan Police, officers arrived and located the victim who stated he and his family arrived home and he was confronted by an unknown suspect who was armed with a handgun and was demanding money. The victim began to run to get away from the suspect. While being chased by the suspect, the victim tripped and fell to the ground. The suspect stood over him demanding all his money while threatening him with the weapon. After the suspect received the victim’s money, the victim retrieved his own weapon from his residence and both victim and suspect exchanged gunfire, but no one was hit. The suspect left in a silver passenger car driven by a second suspect. While the suspect car was leaving, it struck a light pole causing significant damage.

While officers were looking for the suspect vehicle, they located a vehicle matching the description with significant damage and occupied by two individuals in an apartment complex on the south side of town.

After completing the investigation, it was determined that was the correct vehicle and suspects when evidence was located linking them to the crime scene. One of the suspects was in possession of a stolen pistol.

One suspect, a 17-year-old juvenile from Dothan, was charged as an adult with one count of Robbery First Degree.

His bond was set at $60,000.

The other suspect, 19-year-old Tyler Deondre Russell, of Dothan, was charged with one count of Robbery First Degree and one count of Receiving Stolen Property Second Degree.

His bond was set at $75,000.

