Dale County Coroner hosts first responder luncheon in honor of 9/11

First response units from across Dale County came out to enjoy a lunch and dessert on county coroner John Cawley's behalf, in honor of 9/11.
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A local funeral home in Dale County continues to prove they will never forget.

First responders from across the county were welcomed out to Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home for a lunch in honor of 9/11.

This was the fifth year the event has been held at the funeral home, and is meant to provide a sense of community and relief for first responders.

“This year gives me a satisfied feeling knowing that, for this time period, an hour or whatever, they can come, feel relaxed and appreciated for the lot of service they do for our community,” said John Cawley, funeral director at Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home and Dale County Coroner.

In addition to the first responders of the area, the families of fallen Dale County first responders were invited out to honor their loved ones lives.

