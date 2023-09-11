Wiregrass Gives Back
Alabama nears the top of a recent confrontational driver study

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is near the top of a recent Forbes study on confrontational drivers. There have been several road rage incidents in our state and some of them have been deadly.

Forbes talked to thousands of people and most of you said Alabama has confrontational drivers. Alabama landed at number six overall on the list of the states with the most confrontational drivers and while studies or surveys can be subjective, a fact that can’t be argued is that we have seen a lot of road rage shootings over the last year.

With the number of shootings increasing, we talked to law enforcement about ways to stay safe and avoid these situations.

Pleasant Grove Police Chief Danny Reid says we all need to slow down and be more patient.

Chief Reid also points to distracted driving as one of the things that creates animosity on the roads

“We have all been behind people at red lights who as soon as they stop at that red light the head goes down and they are texting and you got to honk your horn to say ‘hey man, it is green’. Distracted driving is a huge problem and that is one we are not immune to,” said Chief Reid.

