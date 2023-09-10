Wiregrass Honor flight hosts 5k and more to raise funds that will send veterans to Washington D.C.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass Honor Flight is looking to take local veterans to see the Vietnam Wall in Washington D.C.

A 5k ruck march was hosted at the Peanut Festival Fairgrounds to raise money towards this effort.

The goal is to pay all expenses for local veterans who want to visit the wall this year, which marks the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

Travis Parker with the Wiregrass Honor Flight says it is great to see the support towards this effort. Participants in the ruck march donated funds and carried heavy sacks similar to the ones carried in the Army.

The fairgrounds is also where a replica of the wall is being housed until Monday, September 11th. Parker says that it is a great learning experience for everyone and a way to honor those who lost their lives serving in the Vietnam War.

There are also exhibits housed near the wall and free admission for everyone. Although there is free admission, the foundation is still accepting funds towards the honor flight.

