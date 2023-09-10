Scattered Rain Returning Mid-Week

SYNOPSIS – We started the week off with sunny skies and hot temperatures in the lower to middle 90s this afternoon. Increasing moisture from the Gulf can provide stray showers over a few areas tomorrow and Tuesday as temperatures remain in the middle 90s. Scattered shower and thunderstorm coverage will likely return Wednesday and Friday as frontal boundaries track through the area. Drier air and better cloud cover next weekend will supply pleasant nights with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s, and warm afternoons with temperatures in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 71°. Winds light S-SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. High near 94°. Winds light E-SE.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy to clear. Low near 72°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 94° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 93° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 92° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 88° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 10%

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Lee is expected strengthen to major hurricane status (Category 3-5) again within the next day or so as it starts slowly turning north parallel to the Atlantic Coast. The Northeast US and Southeast Canada will need to continue observing Lee and its potential landfall sites as it travels this week. Forecasting models suggest a new tropical low developing in the eastern Atlantic late this week that could strengthen into the next named storm after Margot.

