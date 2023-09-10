Ozark man dies in boating accident

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Franklin County News reported that an Ozark man died on Saturday in a Northwest Florida boating accident.

Gary R. Tibbets, 64, lost his life when the boat he and his friend William Hardwick rode crashed into clump trees. According to the report, Hardwick is recovering at a Pensacola hospital.

An eyewitnesses who spoke to the News, said the men had turned around on the East River to retrieve a hat that had blown off one’s head.

Tibbets and Hardwick were among of several boaters.

The accident occurred in the Apalachicola area.

