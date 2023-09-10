Wiregrass Gives Back
Landmark Park hosts its annual Bluegrass Festival

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Landmark Park’s Bluegrass festival featured an Alabama Bluegrass Hall of Fame inductee.

The festival featured live music from local musicians and others. There was lots of family as well including vendors, food, and corn hole according to David Jay, the parks special event director.

Jim Connor, an Alabama Bluegrass Hall of Fame inductee, graced the stage and still enjoys performing at the age of 86. Connor is responsible for writing Grandma’s Feather Bed, a song made popular by folk singer John Denver. This was the 86-year-olds first performance in Dothan. “It has been a wonderful trip here,” Connor said about the festival. The singer and songwriter also extended thanks to Landmark Park for their hospitality.

At the festival, there were jam sessions for those who play an instrument. The park hosts similar sessions every second Saturday of the month called Pickin’ in the Park.

