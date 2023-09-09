(Week 2) FNF Play of the Night
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - You know that play that made you lose your voice? Or your seat? That’s this. Here is our Week 0 Play of the Night sponsored by Lewis Smith Supply. Slocomb’s Cade Birge connects with Dooley Domingos for the 65 yard score.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.